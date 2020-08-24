Acuitas Investments LLC Buys Shares of 766,860 Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 766,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,000. Radiant Logistics comprises approximately 3.8% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Acuitas Investments LLC owned 1.54% of Radiant Logistics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RLGT. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 45.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 117.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,569 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Radiant Logistics stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.84. The stock had a trading volume of 442,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,019. Radiant Logistics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.94.

Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Radiant Logistics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

Radiant Logistics Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

