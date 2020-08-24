Acuitas Investments LLC Invests $1.85 Million in Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 250,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,000. Quotient comprises 2.3% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Acuitas Investments LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Quotient as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Quotient in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Quotient in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Quotient by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Quotient by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Quotient in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

QTNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Quotient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub cut Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Quotient in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

NASDAQ:QTNT traded down $0.50 on Monday, reaching $5.65. 902,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,785. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.79. The firm has a market cap of $495.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.62. Quotient Ltd has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $10.38.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quotient Ltd will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Edward Farrell sold 12,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $94,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,013 shares in the company, valued at $214,696.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremy Stackawitz sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $81,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,081.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

