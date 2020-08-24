Acuitas Investments LLC Invests $2.39 Million in Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON)

Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 176,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,000. Misonix makes up about 3.0% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Acuitas Investments LLC owned 1.02% of Misonix as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Misonix by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Misonix during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Misonix during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Misonix by 200.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Misonix by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. 37.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Misonix stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.17. The stock had a trading volume of 45,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,645. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $233.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 1.21. Misonix, Inc. has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $22.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.99.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MSON shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Misonix in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Misonix in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Misonix from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

About Misonix

Misonix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States, the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific, Africa, and internationally. The company offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors primarily in the neuro and general surgery field; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells.

