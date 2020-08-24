Acuitas Investments LLC Invests $2.48 Million in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 118,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,480,000. BJ’s Restaurants comprises approximately 3.1% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter worth $147,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 14.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,759,000 after buying an additional 22,066 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 17.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 67.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 43,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 17,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 8.1% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,588 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,515. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $44.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.18 million, a P/E ratio of -39.13 and a beta of 1.84.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.82. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $128.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.65.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.