Acuitas Investments LLC Makes New Investment in BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 104,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,000. BioLife Solutions makes up 2.1% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $10,450,000. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 12.5% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 979,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,304,000 after purchasing an additional 108,495 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 60.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 674,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,006,000 after purchasing an additional 255,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 595,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 39,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarsadia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $4,536,000. Institutional investors own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 685,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,932,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 202,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,784.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 562,504 shares of company stock worth $9,442,242. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.18. The company had a trading volume of 348,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,971. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.92. The stock has a market cap of $649.95 million, a PE ratio of 338.50, a P/E/G ratio of 67.70 and a beta of 1.54. BioLife Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $23.36.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLFS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.94.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

