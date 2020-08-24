Acuitas Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 74,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000. Acuitas Investments LLC owned about 0.10% of Harsco as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSC. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Harsco by 770.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Harsco by 217.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in Harsco by 53.8% in the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 14,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Harsco by 94.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 7,218 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Harsco alerts:

Shares of HSC traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.71. 509,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,083. Harsco Co. has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 2.57, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.52.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17. Harsco had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 27.81%. The company had revenue of $447.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Harsco Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HSC. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Harsco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Harsco from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Harsco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Harsco Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.