Acuitas Investments LLC Makes New Investment in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000. NMI accounts for about 2.0% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Acuitas Investments LLC owned approximately 0.12% of NMI as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in NMI by 56.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 9,437 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the first quarter valued at $199,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NMI by 4,055.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 699,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,243,000 after purchasing an additional 682,625 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of NMI by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,847,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,065,000 after purchasing an additional 568,500 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NMI by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,157,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,613,000 after purchasing an additional 603,241 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMI stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.76. 474,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,020. NMI Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $35.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.87.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. NMI had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 43.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NMI Holdings Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NMIH shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on NMI from $41.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on NMI from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded NMI from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of NMI in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

