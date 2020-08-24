Acuitas Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 60,775 AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 60,775 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,000. AtriCure comprises approximately 3.4% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Acuitas Investments LLC owned 0.14% of AtriCure as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the second quarter worth $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the first quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 212.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,215 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the second quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AtriCure stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,101. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.31. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. AtriCure Inc. has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $51.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.53 and a beta of 0.74.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.21. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 19.55% and a negative net margin of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $40.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AtriCure Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $178,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,637,486.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

ATRC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AtriCure from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AtriCure from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on AtriCure from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

