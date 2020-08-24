Acuitas Investments LLC Takes $1.61 Million Position in Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC)

Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 201,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,000. Northern Technologies International comprises approximately 2.0% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Acuitas Investments LLC owned about 2.21% of Northern Technologies International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 5.5% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 39,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTIC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,963. Northern Technologies International Co. has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 4.59. The stock has a market cap of $79.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.01 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.83.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $9.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 million. Analysts anticipate that Northern Technologies International Co. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTIC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Northern Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military, retail consumer, and oil and gas markets. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

