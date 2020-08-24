Acuitas Investments LLC Takes Position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 351,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,000. Photronics comprises approximately 4.9% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Acuitas Investments LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Photronics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 105.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 43.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLAB traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.04. The stock had a trading volume of 349,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,951. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Photronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.71.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Photronics had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $59,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,127.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 12,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $141,827.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,457.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLAB shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

