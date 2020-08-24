Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Short Interest Update

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the July 15th total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 948,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Advance Auto Parts stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,835. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $71.33 and a 52 week high of $171.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.31.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.95. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AAP shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Cfra raised Advance Auto Parts to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.29.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, CAO Andrew E. Page sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $101,793.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,791.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 100.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 96.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

