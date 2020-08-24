Aeryus (AER) Market Capitalization Tops $73,259.99

Aeryus (CURRENCY:AER) traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Aeryus token can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aeryus has traded 64.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aeryus has a market capitalization of $73,259.99 and approximately $1,325.00 worth of Aeryus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00008012 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00086225 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00276179 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00039473 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00007664 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001724 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Aeryus Profile

Aeryus (CRYPTO:AER) is a token. It was first traded on September 25th, 2018. Aeryus’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,292,955 tokens. Aeryus’ official Twitter account is @Aeryus_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeryus’ official website is aeryus.com . Aeryus’ official message board is medium.com/@h.lorenzo

Buying and Selling Aeryus

Aeryus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeryus directly using U.S. dollars.

