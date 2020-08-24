Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Trading Up 6.4%

Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) shares were up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.05 and last traded at $30.96. Approximately 694,351 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,452,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.10.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AL shares. ValuEngine raised Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Air Lease from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.95.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 28.67%. The firm had revenue of $521.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Air Lease Corp will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.79%.

In other Air Lease news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 56,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $1,823,360.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,368,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,567,541.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jie Chen sold 40,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 11.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 529,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,722,000 after acquiring an additional 53,095 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 41.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 12.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 20,221 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 30.9% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 33,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 98.6% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 310,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,873,000 after buying an additional 154,128 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Lease Company Profile (NYSE:AL)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

