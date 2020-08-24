All Sports (SOC) 1-Day Volume Tops $205,050.00

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One All Sports coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges including $33.94, $24.43, $20.33 and $5.60. During the last week, All Sports has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. All Sports has a market capitalization of $6.82 million and $205,050.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00039987 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004830 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $635.84 or 0.05461532 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003514 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003666 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00014398 BTC.

All Sports Coin Profile

SOC is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports . The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

All Sports Coin Trading

All Sports can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $7.50, $50.98, $24.43, $24.68, $20.33, $5.60, $51.55, $13.77, $33.94, $10.39 and $18.94. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

