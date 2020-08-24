ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) Short Interest Update

ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 687,300 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the July 15th total of 856,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 393,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of ALE stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $54.28. 191,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.19. ALLETE has a 12 month low of $48.22 and a 12 month high of $88.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.22 and a 200 day moving average of $61.78.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $243.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.75 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 14.58%. ALLETE’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.6175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.17%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALE. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on ALLETE from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ALLETE from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ALLETE during the second quarter worth about $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ALLETE during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in ALLETE by 84.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in ALLETE during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in ALLETE by 66.5% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

