Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the July 15th total of 4,510,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 950,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

ALSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

ALSN traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $35.68. The company had a trading volume of 781,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,262. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $49.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.05.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The firm had revenue of $377.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 37.3% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 211.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 28.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,627 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

