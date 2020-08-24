Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Short Interest Update

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the July 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 591,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Almaden Minerals stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) by 99.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,000 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of Almaden Minerals worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

AAU stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.71. 482,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,590. Almaden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $0.84.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Ixtaca (Tuligtic) project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

