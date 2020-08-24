Almirall SA (OTCMKTS:LBTSF) Short Interest Down 23.7% in July

Almirall SA (OTCMKTS:LBTSF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,700 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the July 15th total of 185,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,417.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LBTSF. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Almirall from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Almirall from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

LBTSF stock remained flat at $$11.30 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.38. Almirall has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $19.15.

Almirall, SA, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of medicines worldwide. The company offers its products for dermatological diseases comprising actinic keratosis, atopic dermatitis, acne, rosacea, and psoriasis; and central nervous system, cardiovascular, and gastrointestinal diseases.

