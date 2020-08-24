Amon (AMN) Price Up 35.6% This Week

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Amon has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $45,379.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amon token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Amon has traded up 35.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00039901 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004839 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $641.56 or 0.05510284 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003508 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004231 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00014545 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Amon Token Profile

AMN is a token. Its launch date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 625,640,413 tokens. The official website for Amon is amon.tech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech

Amon Token Trading

Amon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

