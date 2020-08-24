Analysts Expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. First Industrial Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 57.56%. The business had revenue of $109.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.04 million.

FR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.11.

FR traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.75. 920,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,889. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. First Industrial Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $46.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 57.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,158,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,586,000 after purchasing an additional 118,822 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,906,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 275,534 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,047.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,515,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,973 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,295,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,284,000 after acquiring an additional 116,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,114,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,266,000 after acquiring an additional 137,368 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

