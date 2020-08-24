Analysts Expect SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). SeaSpine posted earnings of ($0.51) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full year earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.35). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.80). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SeaSpine.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.20. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 29.03% and a negative net margin of 30.01%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPNE shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of SeaSpine in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of SeaSpine in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

In related news, Director John B. Henneman III sold 10,000 shares of SeaSpine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SeaSpine during the 1st quarter valued at $11,199,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in SeaSpine during the 1st quarter valued at $7,917,000. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SeaSpine by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,112,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,532,000 after acquiring an additional 623,357 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in SeaSpine during the 1st quarter valued at $4,217,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SeaSpine by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,573,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,856,000 after acquiring an additional 378,162 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPNE stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.90. 3,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,724. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.24. The firm has a market cap of $355.03 million, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.87. SeaSpine has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

