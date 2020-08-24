ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Position Raised by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,466 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of ANSYS worth $15,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter valued at $700,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter valued at $368,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter valued at $4,668,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 6.9% in the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 3,749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 12.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANSS. Cfra raised ANSYS to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.29.

Shares of ANSYS stock traded up $0.75 on Monday, hitting $325.25. 367,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,778. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $305.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.07 and a 12-month high of $330.32. The company has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 70.86 and a beta of 1.22.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.67. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $389.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.63 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.27, for a total transaction of $716,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nicole Anasenes sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.49, for a total transaction of $297,664.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,780 shares of company stock worth $1,161,550. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

