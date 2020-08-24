Apex Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $60,327.00 (CPX)

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Apex token can now be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Apex has traded up 32% against the US dollar. Apex has a total market cap of $5.23 million and $60,327.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Apex alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00031172 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005239 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Apex

Apex (CPX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,390,718 tokens. Apex’s official website is apexnetwork.io . Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Apex

Apex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.