Apex Trading 9.2% Higher This Week (CPX)

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded down 18.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Apex token can currently be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Apex has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. Apex has a total market cap of $4.77 million and $57,606.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Apex alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00031441 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005158 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Apex Profile

Apex uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,390,718 tokens. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Apex’s official website is apexnetwork.io

Buying and Selling Apex

Apex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.