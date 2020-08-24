APT Satellite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

APT Satellite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the July 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days.

ISSDY has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of APT Satellite from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of APT Satellite in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of APT Satellite in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get APT Satellite alerts:

OTCMKTS:ISSDY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,586. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average of $8.34. APT Satellite has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $13.39.

ISS A/S operates as a facility services company worldwide. It offers facility management services; and cleaning services, including daily office cleaning, industrial cleaning, and periodical cleaning, and specialized cleaning. The company's catering services comprise operating restaurants, canteens, and takeaways; coffee shops/outlets; hospitality, events, and fine dining; retail shops; and pop ups/high street brands.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for APT Satellite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APT Satellite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.