Arcblock (ABT) Achieves Market Cap of $10.77 Million

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Arcblock token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000937 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, DragonEX, Gate.io and Kucoin. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $10.77 million and approximately $2.76 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Arcblock has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arcblock alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008585 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00127490 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $194.74 or 0.01670604 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00188567 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000873 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00155987 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Arcblock Token Trading

Arcblock can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DragonEX, Kucoin, Huobi, BitMart, IDEX, CoinBene, DDEX, Bibox, Cobinhood, Bithumb, LBank and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arcblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arcblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.