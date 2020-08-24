Arcblock (ABT) Market Cap Achieves $10.76 Million

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 24th. Arcblock has a total market cap of $10.76 million and $2.84 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Arcblock has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One Arcblock token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000928 BTC on popular exchanges including Bithumb, Bibox, Cobinhood and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008509 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00128318 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.08 or 0.01726039 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00190800 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000880 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00155245 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Arcblock Token Profile

Arcblock’s genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io

Arcblock Token Trading

Arcblock can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, IDEX, DragonEX, Kucoin, LBank, Bithumb, Bibox, Gate.io, Cobinhood, DDEX, CoinBene, OKEx and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

