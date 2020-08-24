ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) Short Interest Down 24.0% in July

ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,010,000 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the July 15th total of 10,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale raised ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Independent Research upgraded ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Shares of NYSE MT traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.34. 3,201,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,789,848. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.07. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $18.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 2,806.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 17,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

