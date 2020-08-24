Ark Achieves Market Cap of $61.48 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00004274 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptomate, Upbit and OKEx. Ark has a market cap of $61.48 million and $2.22 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00028679 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000304 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 151,581,288 coins and its circulating supply is 123,110,391 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official website is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ark is forum.ark.io

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, Livecoin, Bit-Z, COSS, LiteBit.eu, Cryptomate, OKEx, Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

