Artfinity Market Cap Hits $1.96 Million (AT)

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Artfinity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CHAOEX and Coineal. During the last week, Artfinity has traded up 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. Artfinity has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $65,332.00 worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Artfinity alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00039987 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004830 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $635.84 or 0.05461532 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003514 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003666 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00014398 BTC.

Artfinity Token Profile

Artfinity (CRYPTO:AT) is a token. Its launch date was July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,689,207 tokens. The official website for Artfinity is www.jueyi.art . Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange

Buying and Selling Artfinity

Artfinity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and CHAOEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Artfinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Artfinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Artfinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Artfinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.