Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $275.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) to announce sales of $275.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $270.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $283.70 million. Associated Banc posted sales of $307.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $448.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.82 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Associated Banc from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Associated Banc from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cfra cut their target price on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

ASB traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.20. 1,586,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.42. Associated Banc has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $22.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.55%.

In other Associated Banc news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del bought 2,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 58,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,873. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $100,960. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Associated Banc by 13.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,601,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,265,000 after buying an additional 440,590 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 3,201,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,950,000 after purchasing an additional 28,640 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,038,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,572,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,793,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,731,000 after buying an additional 95,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,956,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,295,000 after buying an additional 302,093 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

