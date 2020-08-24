Banano (BAN) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $51,372.00

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. Banano has a total market cap of $1.59 million and $51,372.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Banano has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. One Banano coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008579 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00129581 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $195.76 or 0.01676704 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00189834 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000877 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000210 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008567 BTC.

Banano Profile

Banano (BAN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,494,514 coins and its circulating supply is 1,096,476,242 coins. Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Banano is banano.cc

Buying and Selling Banano

Banano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

