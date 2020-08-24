Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Short Interest Up 24.6% in July

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500,000 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the July 15th total of 6,020,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 772,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after buying an additional 10,953 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 74.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,417,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,078,000 after purchasing an additional 93,131 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 91.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. 41.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMO traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,375. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.94. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $38.31 and a 1 year high of $79.93. The company has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 44.51%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMO. National Bank Financial cut Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.90.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

