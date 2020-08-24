Basic Attention Token (BAT) Price Up 31% This Week

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded up 14.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. Basic Attention Token has a total market capitalization of $627.01 million and approximately $353.06 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 31% higher against the US dollar. One Basic Attention Token token can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00003682 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Basic Attention Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00039745 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004856 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $639.32 or 0.05475972 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00014533 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00029017 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Token Profile

Basic Attention Token (BAT) is a token. Its launch date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,458,750,288 tokens. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Basic Attention Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basic Attention Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.