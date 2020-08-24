Basic Attention Token (BAT) Price Up 31% This Week

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded up 14.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. Basic Attention Token has a total market capitalization of $627.01 million and approximately $353.06 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 31% higher against the US dollar. One Basic Attention Token token can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00003682 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001476 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00039745 BTC.
- Aave (LEND) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004856 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $639.32 or 0.05475972 BTC.
- Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004330 BTC.
- Ren (REN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003802 BTC.
- Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00014533 BTC.
- IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00029017 BTC.
