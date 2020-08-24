Bat Group (NASDAQ:GLG) Trading 6% Higher

Bat Group Inc (NASDAQ:GLG)’s share price traded up 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.58 and last traded at $2.31. 625,982 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 262% from the average session volume of 173,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Bat Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th.

The stock has a market cap of $150.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.96.

Bat Group (NASDAQ:GLG) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter. Bat Group had a negative net margin of 126.88% and a negative return on equity of 7.86%.

Bat Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLG)

Bat Group, Inc engages in leasing used cars to individual and corporate customers under the Batcar brand name in Beijing, Tianjin, and Hebei. It also rents cars to other auto rental companies at a discounted rate, as well as provides car pooling services. The company was formerly known as China Bat Group, Inc and changed its name to Bat Group, Inc in June 2019.

