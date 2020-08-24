Beaxy (BXY) Trading Down 16.7% Over Last 7 Days

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded down 13.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Beaxy has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and $8,423.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beaxy token can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beaxy has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00039989 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004868 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $640.43 or 0.05504320 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004212 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003704 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00014435 BTC.

Beaxy Token Profile

BXY is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,409,563 tokens. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beaxy

Beaxy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

