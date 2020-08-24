Betterware de Mexico SA de CV (NASDAQ:BWMX) Shares Up 6.4%

Betterware de Mexico SA de CV (NASDAQ:BWMX) shares shot up 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.70 and last traded at $16.60. 122,429 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 280% from the average session volume of 32,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.60.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.11.

Get Betterware de Mexico SA de CV alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.4257 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 11th.

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, technology and mobility, and others. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de Mexico SA de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de Mexico SA de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.