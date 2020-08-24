Bit-Z Token Hits 1-Day Volume of $7.26 Million (BZ)

Bit-Z Token (CURRENCY:BZ) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Bit-Z Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000960 BTC on major exchanges. Bit-Z Token has a market capitalization of $14.39 million and approximately $7.26 million worth of Bit-Z Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bit-Z Token has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bit-Z Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00039828 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004918 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $639.01 or 0.05468815 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003634 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003844 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00014589 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Bit-Z Token Profile

Bit-Z Token (BZ) is a token. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2018. Bit-Z Token’s total supply is 677,699,077 tokens and its circulating supply is 128,232,002 tokens. The official website for Bit-Z Token is www.bitz.com . The official message board for Bit-Z Token is medium.com/@Bit_z.com . Bit-Z Token’s official Twitter account is @BitZExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bit-Z Token

Bit-Z Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bit-Z Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bit-Z Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bit-Z Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bit-Z Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bit-Z Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.