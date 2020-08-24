Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Market Capitalization Reaches $5.31 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $5.31 billion and $1.02 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for $287.16 or 0.02459093 BTC on major exchanges including Bitsane, Bit2C, BitMarket and Bitfinex. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11,677.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.61 or 0.00647501 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00003990 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00010039 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000518 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,498,169 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

