Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Reaches $0.79 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00006736 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Huobi, HitBTC and Coinnest. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $146.70 million and approximately $5.62 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, CoinBene, Kucoin, Exrates, Bithumb, Gate.io, OKEx, BigONE, YoBit, Binance, Coinnest, Crex24, BtcTrade.im, Huobi and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

