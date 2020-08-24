Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Trading 144.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 23rd. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded up 144.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a market cap of $280,143.59 and $9,194.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000184 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Graviex, Trade Satoshi and Escodex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Incognito alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003749 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Bettex Coin (BTXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bitcoin Incognito

XBI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

Bitcoin Incognito can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Escodex, Graviex, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Incognito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Incognito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.