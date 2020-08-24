Bitcoin Planet Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (BTPL)

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. Over the last week, Bitcoin Planet has traded down 88.1% against the dollar. Bitcoin Planet has a total market cap of $583.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Planet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00069790 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.67 or 0.00784517 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $174.12 or 0.01490073 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11,636.59 or 0.99582538 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00011341 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00161786 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006704 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001920 BTC.

About Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_ . The official website for Bitcoin Planet is bitcoin-planet.net

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Planet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Planet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

