Bitcoin Private (BTCP) One Day Volume Hits $3,308.00

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $582,335.25 and $3,308.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.51 or 0.00708681 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00091359 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00079340 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000999 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

Bitcoin Private can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

