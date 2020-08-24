BitcoinV (BTCV) Market Cap Reaches $48,823.50

BitcoinV (CURRENCY:BTCV) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One BitcoinV coin can now be purchased for $0.0132 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitcoinV has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinV has a total market capitalization of $48,823.50 and approximately $1,631.00 worth of BitcoinV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitcoinV Profile

BitcoinV (CRYPTO:BTCV) is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2019. BitcoinV’s total supply is 3,698,050 coins. The official website for BitcoinV is www.bitcoinv.org . BitcoinV’s official message board is medium.com/@support_43415 . BitcoinV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_v and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitcoinV Coin Trading

BitcoinV can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

