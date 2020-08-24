Bitradio (BRO) Price Down 7.6% This Week

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitradio has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $86,344.11 and $56.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitradio alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006716 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002292 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000035 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 67.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000183 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,029,538 coins and its circulating supply is 9,029,533 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitradio

Bitradio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.