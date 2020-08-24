Bitradio (BRO) Trading 6.2% Lower This Week

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 23rd. In the last week, Bitradio has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $87,210.22 and approximately $5.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006557 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002314 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000034 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000113 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Bitradio

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,028,935 coins and its circulating supply is 9,028,930 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io

Buying and Selling Bitradio

Bitradio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

