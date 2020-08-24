BitTorrent (BTT) Market Capitalization Tops $424.73 Million

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Over the last week, BitTorrent has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. One BitTorrent token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including UPbit and Binance. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $424.73 million and $23.76 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008582 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00127779 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.39 or 0.01673870 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00188866 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000874 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00161553 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000153 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent’s genesis date was January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 986,714,545,771 tokens. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com

BitTorrent Token Trading

BitTorrent can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and UPbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

