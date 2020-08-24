BitWhite Price Tops $0.0016 (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 23rd. BitWhite has a market cap of $59,274.72 and approximately $32,930.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitWhite coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, BitFlip, Stocks.Exchange and Sistemkoin. Over the last week, BitWhite has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00028536 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000309 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About BitWhite

BitWhite is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org . BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitWhite Coin Trading

BitWhite can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Sistemkoin, BitFlip and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitWhite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

