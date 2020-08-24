Bitzeny (ZNY) Price Tops $0.0027 on Major Exchanges

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 23rd. During the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. One Bitzeny coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitzeny has a market capitalization of $202,955.68 and $1.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.32 or 0.00525070 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010852 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000520 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Bitzeny Profile

ZNY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

Bitzeny can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

