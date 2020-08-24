Blockstack (STX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $171.37 Million

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 23rd. One Blockstack coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00002553 BTC on exchanges. Blockstack has a market cap of $171.37 million and $4.32 million worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Blockstack has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00039688 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004861 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $635.41 or 0.05441338 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003811 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00014438 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Blockstack Coin Profile

Blockstack is a coin. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 808,734,707 coins and its circulating supply is 574,811,341 coins. Blockstack’s official website is blockstack.org . The official message board for Blockstack is blog.blockstack.org . Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin

Buying and Selling Blockstack

Blockstack can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

